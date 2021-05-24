Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari get their Covid-19 jab

Pakistani star Shahroz Sabzwari and his wife Sadaf Kanwal became the latest celebrities to get their Covid-19 jab on Monday.



Shahroz took to Instagram and shared his photo where he is seen receiving coronavirus vaccine at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

The Yeh Zindagi Hai actor posted the photo with caption “Covid-19 vaccination done. Alhamdulillah.”

He also thanked ACP and its president for the vaccination.

Sadaf also shared her photo, receiving the jab on Instagram.



