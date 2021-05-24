close
Mon May 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
May 24, 2021

Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari get their Covid-19 jab

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Mon, May 24, 2021
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari get their Covid-19 jab

Pakistani star Shahroz Sabzwari and his wife Sadaf Kanwal became the latest celebrities to get their Covid-19 jab on Monday.

Shahroz took to Instagram and shared his photo where he is seen receiving coronavirus vaccine at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

The Yeh Zindagi Hai actor posted the photo with caption “Covid-19 vaccination done. Alhamdulillah.”

He also thanked ACP and its president for the vaccination.

Sadaf also shared her photo, receiving the jab on Instagram.


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz