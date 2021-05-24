close
Mon May 24, 2021
May 24, 2021

Prince Charles would want to 'engage' with Harry despite his attacks: insider

Mon, May 24, 2021

A royal source has come forth to claim that Prince Harry might get cut off by Prince Charles for good if he makes any personal attacks at Queen Elizabeth II.

The remarks by the royal insider come days after the Duke of Sussex’s comments about the royal family to Oprah Winfrey in Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

Spilling the details to the Mail on Sunday, the royal insider said: "I don’t think the Prince will cut his son off despite what Harry has said. Charles will want to engage, but it’s fair to say what Harry has said in both interviews with Oprah has been seen as very callous within the family.”

"If Harry was to attack the Queen in a more personal way, Charles would close ranks with the Queen without a doubt and Harry would be out in the cold,” they said.

Last week, while opening up about his childhood, Harry had said: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, 'well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you'."

