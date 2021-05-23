close
Sun May 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 23, 2021

The Rock introduces his character in superhero movie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 23, 2021

Dwayne Johnson on Saturday introduced Black Adam to his millions of fans on social media.

The actor will be essaying the role of the DC superhero in his upcoming film.

"If you know the comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from," he said and explained,"His rage. His wife and children killed.His people brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but rather a champion. Champion of the poor and beaten down. Champion of the people. And he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE."


Latest News

More From Entertainment