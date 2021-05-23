The Rock introduces his character in superhero movie

Dwayne Johnson on Saturday introduced Black Adam to his millions of fans on social media.

The actor will be essaying the role of the DC superhero in his upcoming film.

"If you know the comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from," he said and explained,"His rage. His wife and children killed.His people brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but rather a champion. Champion of the poor and beaten down. Champion of the people. And he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE."



