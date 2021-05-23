Was Christian Betzmann the one to end engagement with Zoya Nasir?

News of Zoya Nasir and German vlogger Christian Betzmann engagement ending came after the latter's insensitive comments on Pakistan and the Palestinian issue.

However, the vlogger has claimed that it was him who called it quits as he replied to a fan's comment on YouTube saying: "I left her but that's a different story."

This comes after the actress had taken to her Instagram account to announce that they were no longer together as she cited "sudden change in stance" towards his cultural an religious views.

"It's with a heavy heart I'm announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision," she wrote.

"There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways."

