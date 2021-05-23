Christian Betzmann clears stance over comments on Pakistan after Zoya Nasir breakup

German travel vlogger Christian Betzmann has cleared the air after he caught heat for his insensitive stance on the Israel-Palestine issue along with his eyebrow-raising comments on Pakistan.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he posted a series of comments regarding the entire situation which he said was a "lie".

"First of all this is not an apology. It’s funny how people twist things to get clout," he said.

“Pakistan has welcomed me with open arms and I am forever grateful to that. I love my fans and I love everyone who has been supporting me through the channel over the past year to show the good image of the country, and the fun side.

“I had to adapt to this culture and you will have to admit to mine; Honest and constructive criticism. Infrastructure wise this country is a third world country and it also suffers immensely from pollution (garbage).

"These are facts, doesn’t mean I hate the country or its people. That’s a lie. I said purely because I care about Pakistan and really want to see a change one day. But order to see the positive change, we have to accept the mistakes and find a way to fix them. By ignoring the problems, we will never fix anything.”

He went on to clarify how he never criticised the idea of prayers insisting that since his conversion to Islam, he has seen a positive side to the belief system.

Earlier this week he had spoken about his silence over the atrocities taking place in Palestine, saying that “social media will never win against government and politics.”

“Sharing something which is all over mainstream media won’t make any difference,” he said.

He then proceeded to criticise Pakistanis for not doing the same for their homeland.

“Stop feeling guilty for others when you’re littering your own country, not helping your own people and community," he said.

In a private chat with another Instagram user, the German vlogger remarked the user’s comment about social media being a normal citizen’s only power with a taunt: “You have no power,” and, “Go pray, that’s the only thing you can do.”

Following the revelation his then-fiancee and actress Zoya Nasir called off their engagement.

