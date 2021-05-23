close
Sun May 23, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 23, 2021

Minal Khan doesn't let Sunday blues bother her

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, May 23, 2021

Leave it to Pakistani actress Minal Khan for putting the Sunday blues to rest.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a beautiful picture of herself smiling from ear-to-ear as she basked in the Sunday weekend.

The star looked gorgeous as she donned a basic black sweater with some black sunnies.

The diva captioned the post: “Sundays make me so happy.”

“Love you Minal!” one user commented.

“You look so beautiful,” another wrote with heart-eyed emojis.

Take a look:



