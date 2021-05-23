Minal Khan doesn't let Sunday blues bother her

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leave it to Pakistani actress Minal Khan for putting the Sunday blues to rest.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a beautiful picture of herself smiling from ear-to-ear as she basked in the Sunday weekend.
The star looked gorgeous as she donned a basic black sweater with some black sunnies.
The diva captioned the post: “Sundays make me so happy.”
“Love you Minal!” one user commented.
“You look so beautiful,” another wrote with heart-eyed emojis.
Take a look: