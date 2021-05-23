Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan confirms her next drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’ with Ugur Gunes

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has confirmed her next drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar with Dirilis: Ertugrul co-star Ugur Gunes.



Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, recently took to Instagram and shared photos with Ugur Gunes from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar to confirm the shooting.

Esra and Ugur Gunes will play the leading roles in the drama serial.

Ugur Gunes and Esra had also collaborated in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Ugur portrays the role of Tugtekin Bey in Diriliş: Ertuğrul. He had received the Best Actor of the Year Award by the Ankara Ministry of Youth for his role.

Fans of Esra and Ugur are eagerly waiting for the release of their new drama serial.