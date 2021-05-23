Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali shower love on each other as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Pakistani celebrity couple Hina Altaf and husband Aagha Ali showered love on each other as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 22.



The Judaai actress took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo where she can be seen celebrating the first wedding anniversary with Aagha at home.

She also posted the photo of the cake marked with ‘Happy anniversary to us’.

Hina shared the pictures with caption “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY. 22 MAY. Ek saal kesay guzar gaya pata bhi nahi challa ALHAMDULILLAH @aaghaaliofficial” followed by a heart emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Aagha Ali also took to Instagram and shared the same adorable photos.

He wrote “Alhumdulliah! Happy 1st Anniversary to us @hinaaltaf. I’m proud of you and I’m proud of us! (Masha’Allah). A big hug and thanks to all the fans who made this day even more special for us both. Loads of love.”

Aagha and Hina got married on May 22 last year in an intimate ceremony and had shared the news with fans on social media.



She had said “From hating each other to becoming friends ... best friends and than partners for life. All I thought about him was wrong. This man won my heart. I have not seen someone so loyal and caring. Keeping my happiness above everything.”

“Today we promised each other for making our new life, filled with happiness and laughter, trusting each other and being honest to each other. END OF THE DAY this is what we both wanted. 22-May-2020 on the blessed day of juma tul wida got nikkah-fied. @aaghaaliofficial I LOVE YOU.”



