Mahira Khan sends love to her little ‘maestro’ Azaan Sami Khan on his birthday

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan shared a sweet birthday note for her little 'maestro’ Azaan Sami Khan, who turned a year older on Saturday.



Mahira shared a photo of Azaan from his birthday celebrations on her Instagram Story and wrote “Happpyyyy birthday my little maestro!”.

The Manto actress further said “Happiness, success, insane music…. Good people, laughter, joy, peace of mind and me… may all of these things always be by your side. Ameen” followed by a smiling face emoji.

Azaan celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday.

Mahira Khan and Azaan recently collaborated in latter’s music video ‘Tu’.

Azaan released his second track, ‘Tu’ from his upcoming album. The song was released with a music video featuring Mahira Khan.