close
Sun May 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
May 23, 2021

As PSL 2021 approaches, fans gear up to see Babar Azam roar again

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, May 23, 2021
PSL shares interesting medley of Babar Azam playing impressive shots in previous PSL matches. File photo

With the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 about to kick off, fans of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam can't wait to see their favourite batsman roar on the pitch once again. 

As the teams take to Abu Dhabi to finish the remaining 20 matches of last year's league -- which was unfortunately postponed after several players and support staff members tested positive for coronavirus -- the PSL's official account shared a medley of amazing shots by the Pakistan skipper.

With Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" playing in the background, Azam --popularly known as 'Bobby' among fans and teammates-- can be seen smashing the ball all around the park during past PSL matches.

"We love to hear Bobby roar," wrote the PSL in the video's caption.  

Latest News

More From Sports