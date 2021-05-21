close
Fri May 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 21, 2021

Amber Heard's film 'Gully' to release on June 4th

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 21, 2021

Amber Heard on Thursday shared  a trailer for her upcoming movie "Gully", leaving her  fans excited. 

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Amber wrote, "I am so excited to share the trailer for Gully with you. Released in select theaters June 4, on digital & On Demand June 8."

Directed by Nabil Elderkin, the film follows the lives of three teens living in LA, all victims of extreme childhoods.

British singer Dua Lipa was also among the celebrities who shared the trailer on social media.

