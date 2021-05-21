close
Fri May 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 21, 2021

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir win hearts with PDA-filled snaps

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, May 21, 2021

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are the ultimate couple.

Their gorgeous and often times PDA-filled snaps continue to melt hearts and this time was no different as Sarah took to her Instagram to once again share gorgeous snaps of her and her husband.

In the photos the couple could be seen giving relationship goals as they were seen in a loving embrace.

The snaps were sure to send fans into frenzy as they showered their love on the couple.

“Looking so cute MA,” one user commented.

“Couple goals!” commented another.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz