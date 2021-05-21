Disha Patani leaves boyfriend Tiger Shroff gushing with her backflip video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has left her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff gushing with her perfect backflip stunt.



The Malang actress took to Instagram and shared video wherein she can be seen performing a backflip to new BTS song Butter played in the background.

Disha posted the video with caption “Wish this would feel more like butter.”

Tiger praised Disha in the comment section.

He commented ‘Clean’ followed by clapping, fire and heart-eyed emoticons.

The video has gone viral on social media shortly after Disha shared it.

On the work front, Disha’s latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with superstar Salman Khan was released recently.