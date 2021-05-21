close
Fri May 21, 2021
Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun sends love to husband on his birthday

Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun sends love to husband on his birthday

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun (Roshni) has extended love and sweet wishes to her husband Sinan Akçıl on his birthday.

Burcu, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a heartfelt birthday note for husband Sinan Akçıl, saying “Happy birthday, My Soulmate” followed by a heart emoji.

Sharing their loved-up photo from the wedding ceremony on Instagram, she further said “happy birthday completed my love look @sinanakcil”.

Commenting on the post, Sinan said “I do not agree with the statement that a single soul cannot fit into 2 bodies, we fit it in. @burcukiratli23.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

In February this year, Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun surprised her fans by revealing that she has tied the knot to Turkish singer Sinan Akçıl.

