Salma Hayek shares Covid-19 experience that left her near brink of death

Actress Salma Hayek has revealed her near-death battle with Covid-19.

Speaking to Variety, the 54-year-old said that her secret battle with the virus saw her condition escalate as she was put on oxygen and remained isolated for seven weeks.

"My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," she explained. "I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home.'"

While the actress has since recovered from the virus, she still continues to work on her health as she still does not have the energy she once did.

Regardless of it she proceeded with her work and filmed House of Gucci.

"It was easy. It was the perfect job to just get back into it. I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired," she said of the film.