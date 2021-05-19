close
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 19, 2021

Aiman Khan shares adorable snap with Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, May 19, 2021

Pakistani star Aiman Khan is ecstatic for her sister Minal Khan's engagement with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared an adorable snap posing with the two lovebirds looking absolutely ecstatic.

“Take care of my sister #officiallyhitched, congratulations,” she captioned the post.

Minal Khan assured her dear sister with a simple answer: “He will”.

Meanwhile, Ahsan commented a heart emoji on the post.

The interaction got fans gushing as they showered compliments on the happy couple.

"So cute!" wrote one user.

"Looking adorable," said another.

Take a look:



