KP speaker's son records TikTok video with armed guards by his side

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani's son, Malik Ghani, shot a video that has gone viral on TikTok.



Malik can be seen in the video, sporting sunglasses and wearing a waistcoat over a kurta shalwar as he walks alongside armed guards.

In another scene, he can be seen exiting a vehicle in slow motion. A part of the video was also shot inside the Speaker's Room.

His father, Mushtaq Ghani, was elected the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly after the PTI emerged the largest part in general elections 2018.

Ghani is a veteran politician who was first elected as an MPA after winning in the October 10, 2002 general elections on the PML(Q) ticket.

He has served in the capacities of the Nazim Union Council, Central Chairman of Pakistan Crescent Youth Organization and all Pakistan Youth Federation.

Ghani had also gotten elected to the KP assembly as an MPA in 2013 and has also served as the provincial minister for higher education and information.