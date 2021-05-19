Ayesha Omar slams Gal Gadot’s pro-Israel tweet: ‘It is oppression and ethnic cleansing’

Pakistani star Ayesha Omar has responded to Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s pro-Israel tweet and said, “We pray for the world to see the real picture”



Commenting on the Wonder Woman star’s pro-Israel tweet, Ayesha Omar said “It is not a war. It is not self-defence. It is oppression and ethnic cleansing.”

She further said “We pray for Palestine and we pray for all the innocent lives that are being lost everyday. We pray for peace. We pray for the world to see the real picture.”

Earlier, Gohar Rasheed while tagging Gal Gadot had said “your country is not at war, It has created a war. No patriotism is bigger than innocent people lives and humanity and if you can’t be mind full of that being an Israeli then it’s very evident that where the problem lies. Hope you realise it soon. #IStandWithPalestine.”