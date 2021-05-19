close
Wed May 19, 2021
Web Desk
May 19, 2021

Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita celebrate 37th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today.

The Malang actor took to Instagram and shared loved-up throwback photos with wife alongwith a heartfelt note.

He wrote “All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy!”

He further said “You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives!”

Anil Kapoor added “I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!! @kapoor.sunita”

Anil Kapoor and Sunita got married on May 19, 1984.

