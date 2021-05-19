Aiman Khan so happy for Minal, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram after their engagement

Aiman Khan welcomed Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to the family after his engagement with Minal Khan, saying “I am so happy for you both”.



The Baandi actress took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal from their engagement ceremony and wrote “Welcome to the family Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.”

“I am so happy for you both Minal Khan. I’m gonna miss you so much!,” she said and added “My baby is #hitchedforlife”.

Minal and Ahsan took to their respective Instagram handles on Tuesday and confirmed their engagement.

Minal shared sweet photos from the event and wrote “Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!”.