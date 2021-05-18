Alizeh Shah responds to backlash; ‘What’s wrong with our people?’

Alizeh Shah has clapped back at critics after she was slammed on social media for her dressing in a music video Badnamiyan alongside Sahir Ali Bagga, saying, “What’s wrong with our people?”



Alizeh Shah became top Twitter trend on Monday and the topic of discussion was none other than her clothes.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress took to Instagram and responded to critics over moral policing.

She wrote, “I find all memes and criticism amusing. However, the fact that a trivial topic to discuss is now the most trending issue in our country instead of becoming a voice for Palestine.”

Alizeh further said, “What’s wrong with our people?”