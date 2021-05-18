close
Tue May 18, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 18, 2021

Kangana Ranaut baffles fans with yet another cryptic post

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, May 18, 2021
Kangana Ranaut had tested positive for the novel virus approximately two weeks ago

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut left her fans baffled after posting a cryptic note. 

After informing her fans that she has tested negative for COVID-19,the Queen starlet said she does not want to offend COVID fan clubs by giving tips on how she overcame the virus.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs ...."

"Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus .... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love," she added.

Kangana had tested positive for the novel virus approximately two weeks ago.

Calling COVID a 'small time flu, she said, “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people."

