Tue May 18, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 18, 2021

Kangana Ranaut tests negative for Covid-19, thanks fans for love

Indian star Kangana Ranaut tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday and thanked her fans for their love and wishes.

The Queen actress took to Instagram and shared a story where she confirmed that she tested negative for Covid-19 today.

She wrote “Hello everyone. Today I tested negative for covid.”

“I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs… yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus.”

“Anyway thanks for your wishes and love”, she concluded.

Kangana was diagnosed with coronavirus on May 8 and had quarantined herself.

