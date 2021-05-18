close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 18, 2021

Kubra Khan raises her voice for Palestine; ‘This is not a war, this is genocide’

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, May 18, 2021
Kubra Khan raises her voice for Palestine; ‘This is not a war, this is genocide’

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has raised her voice for Palestine amid Israeli aggression, saying “this is oppression. Its ethnic cleansing.”

Taking to Instagram, the Na Maloom Afraad actress wrote “It breaks my heart.. waking up everyday to videos of bloodshed.. innocent blood shed. This is not a war… this is genocide.. this is oppression.. its ethnic cleansing..”

Kubra Khan also shared the quotes of Desmond Tutu, South African human rights activist, which read: “ If you’re neutral in a situation of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor”.

“#PrayForPalestine #PrayofPalestine,” she used the hashtags.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz