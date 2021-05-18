Kubra Khan raises her voice for Palestine; ‘This is not a war, this is genocide’

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has raised her voice for Palestine amid Israeli aggression, saying “this is oppression. Its ethnic cleansing.”

Taking to Instagram, the Na Maloom Afraad actress wrote “It breaks my heart.. waking up everyday to videos of bloodshed.. innocent blood shed. This is not a war… this is genocide.. this is oppression.. its ethnic cleansing..”

Kubra Khan also shared the quotes of Desmond Tutu, South African human rights activist, which read: “ If you’re neutral in a situation of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor”.

“#PrayForPalestine #PrayofPalestine,” she used the hashtags.

