Mahira Khan voices support to Palestine

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan joined many other celebrities in extending her support to Palestine.

Taking to Instagram the Raees star posted a picture of a Palestinian flag with a heart extending from it in a bid to show solidarity with the people, whose lives have been greatly affected by Israel.

She also urged her followers to not remain silent saying that there would be "blood on our hands".

"If we remain silent, there is blood on our hands too. Free Palestine," she captioned the post.

Many Pakistani celebrities have been vocal about the atrocities happening in Palestine by Israeli troops.

They have taken to their respective social media handles to call out Israel's heinous actions as it continues to drop bombs in Palestine.

