Mon May 17, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 17, 2021

Mawra Hocane misses this special Eid tradition

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, May 17, 2021

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane seems to already miss the Eid celebrations. 

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a video of her obsessing over her Eid mehndi.

The star confirmed her obsession with the temporary tattoo with the caption: “Been big on Eid mehndi since ’97. #chandraat (I don’t remember the years before that).”

Take a look:



