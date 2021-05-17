Mawra Hocane misses this special Eid tradition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane seems to already miss the Eid celebrations.
Taking to Instagram, the star shared a video of her obsessing over her Eid mehndi.
The star confirmed her obsession with the temporary tattoo with the caption: “Been big on Eid mehndi since ’97. #chandraat (I don’t remember the years before that).”
Take a look: