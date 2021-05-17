close
Mon May 17, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 17, 2021

Fawad Khan voices support to Palestine

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, May 17, 2021

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has voiced his support for Palestine.

The actor was spotted with his wife Sadaf Fawad Khan along with their little girl in a protest in Lahore.

The Khoobsurat actor could be seen holding a poster with the words ‘Free Palestine’ on it.

Many Pakistani celebrities have been vocal about the atrocities happening in Palestine by Israeli troops.

They have taken to their respective social media handles to call out Israel's heinous actions as it continues to drop bombs in Palestine.

Take a look:



