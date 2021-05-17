Ayeza Khan leaves fans gushing with latest snap

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan left hearts racing when she shared an adorable photo of herself on Instagram.

The Chupke Chupke star could be seen dazzling in a pink ethnic attire which gave her a dreamy look.

The outfit was complete with her signature waves along with a pink hair clip elevating the look.

"Thank you for joining, I love you all," she captioned the post which comes after she hit nine million followers on the platform.

Fans couldn’t help but shower the star with compliments.

“Looking gorgeous as always,” one user captioned.

“Love you,” another wrote.

Take a look:







