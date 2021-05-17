Sanam Jung gives glimpse of her new fragrance line

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Sanam Jung revealed that she has launched her own line of fragrances.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared the news with her fans along with a glimpse of her first collection.
The star shared her obsession with perfume and how she was excited about her new adventure.
“So there you have it, I have introduced my own fragrance line,” she announced.
“I've always been a perfume connoisseur, and launching my own fragrance collection was a lifelong ambition of mine.
“Sanam Jung Fragrances has finally arrived!
“To inaugurate this venture I have created three scents that have been able to truly capture my essence and all that I love about perfumes now all you have to do is try them out!”
