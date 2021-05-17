Prince Harry, Meghan Markle misusing titles for benefit 'blatantly obvious'

A royal commentator put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the spot following the Duke of Sussex's explosive comments in a recent podcast.

In Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex described his royal life to be "a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo”.

"I was thinking I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here.

"I don’t want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum,” he told the hosts.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser noted how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continued to keep their royal titles despite stepping down from the royal family and calling the institution “toxic”.

She pointed out how the couple proceeded to bag multi-million dollar deals by using those very titles.

Writing for news.com.au she noted: "A clear pattern has emerged this year: Harry and Meghan very vocally criticise the royal house, the world is a bit shocked, royal reporters chunter, pearls are clutched, palace critics’ cite the Sussexes’ criticisms as even more proof of how broken the whole concept is, and then the couple goes back to announcing spiffy new business deals and using their Duke and Duchess titles.

"The million dollar question, or should that be the $180 million question, here is – would Harry and Meghan be snagging such stratospherically lucrative contracts if they were just Mr and Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor?

"Harry might have told the crowd during an appearance for his eco-travel initiative Travelyst last year 'Just call me Harry' but in the commercial world the duo seem more than happy to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when Hollywood or Silicon Valley come calling with their capped teeth and big cheque books.

"This disconnect between the Sussexes’ continued, bruising criticism of the palace and their continued willingness to deploy their titles during money-making ventures or brand-building public appearances is just becoming even more and more blatantly obvious."