Prince Harry not done with explosive royal revelations?

It may not be the end of Prince Harry's revelations as it was hinted that many more secrets may come to light in the future.

In his most recent appearance in Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast the Duke of Sussex wore his heart on his sleeve and spoke about his deteriorating mental health while living as a royal.

He had revealed that that his wife Meghan Markle helped him seek professional help despite previously claiming that his brother Prince William did.

He also candidly shared how his move to call it quits as a member of the royal family was motivated by the need to end the cycle of “genetic pain and suffering” which he claims to have inherited from his father Prince Charles and grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

While speaking about the anticipated backlash following his comments the Duke of Sussex said that he no longer worries about the consequences hinting that more could be revealed in the future.

"You can never predict it," he said.

“Though probably in this instance, you probably can.

“But that doesn’t worry me anymore. I used to be fearful of it."