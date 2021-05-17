close
Mon May 17, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 17, 2021

Imran Abbas raises his voice for Palestine

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has raised his voice for Palestine amid Israeli aggression and prayed for the day when the children of Palestine wake up to the sound of birds, not bombs.

Taking to Instagram, the Mera Naseeb actor said “I pray for the day when the children, regardless of their religion, origin, nation and geographical location, wake up to the sound of birds not bombs.”

He further said “Prayers for Palestine and also to all oppressed and innocent lives across the globe.”

“May we all unite against these atrocities to see a peaceful world for our generations to come. May Allah be with you our brother and sisters!!!!,” he continued.

