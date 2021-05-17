Katrina Kaif shares a heartfelt birthday note for rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt note for her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal on his 33rd birthday.



The Sultan actress took to Instagram and shared a stunning throwback photo of Vicky to wish him on his birthday.

“Happiest birthday Vicky Kaushal. May u always be smiling”, Katrina wrote.

Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be dating, however, they have not made their relationship official yet.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

She also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.