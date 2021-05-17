close
Mon May 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 17, 2021

Katy Perry shows off BTS shots from upcoming American Idol finale

Renowned singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently showed off a few sneak peeks into the upcoming finale episode of American Idol.

The star shared the clips and stills to Instagram with a caption that read, “Some of my fav momes from 2nights #americanido ily @michaeljwoodard OMG FINALE NEXT WEEEEEK EEEK!” (sic)

Check it out below:



