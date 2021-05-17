Katy Perry shows off BTS shots from upcoming American Idol finale

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently showed off a few sneak peeks into the upcoming finale episode of American Idol.
The star shared the clips and stills to Instagram with a caption that read, “Some of my fav momes from 2nights #americanido ily @michaeljwoodard OMG FINALE NEXT WEEEEEK EEEK!” (sic)