PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet, on the recommendation of the anti-graft watchdog, has put PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that with the approval of the cabinet and completion of all legal formalities, the name of Shehbaz has been added to the ECL.

“The relevant record has been updated in this regard,” he added.

The Federal Cabinet had approved the inclusion of the PML-N leader’s name to the ECL through a circulation during Eid holidays after a request forwarded by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sharing details of the decision, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said he [Shehbaz Sharif] was put on the ECL as it would be difficult to bring him back if he is allowed to go abroad like Nawaz Sharif.

“Shahbaz Sharif is the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif,” the interior minister said.

Rasheed said Shehbaz can file an appeal against the decision in the Interior Ministry within 15 days.

“Nawaz Sharif did not return how will Shahbaz Sharif return.”

All the relevant agencies have been informed regarding the development, he further said.

The notification issued by the ministry stated the grounds on the basis of which his name was added to the no-fly list:

NAB Reference bearing ACR No.22/2020 hoving been finalized, the trial thereof is in progress. however, the exit of Mion Muhammad Shohboz Shari( from Pakistan would delay proceedings in the trial the case against Mion Muharnmoci Shahboz Shorif involves a colossal sum of over Rs7 billion. Therefore, like his brother, if Mion Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif absconds, his extradition from the UK will not be possible Family members and co-accused in the NAB reference, who are members and associates of Mian Shehbaz Sharif, are also absconding and residing in the UK; the accused may tamper with the evidence or dispose of his assets in the UK; In the post Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has breached his undertaking to the Lahore High Court that he would bring his brother back to the country; no dispensation to appear has been sought from the Trial Court nor a pleader has been appointed for the purposes of the trial; all other accused persons are on the ECL, hence the dictates of Article 25 of the Constitution supports Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif’s nome to be placed on the ECL by way of equol treatment: no data is available from which it could be assessed that Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sherif requires medical treatment which is not available in Pakistan.

Shehbaz offloaded from Doha-bound flight

On May 7, the LHC had released Shehbaz on bail in a case pertaining to assets beyond means.

Later, the court also allowed him to go abroad for eight weeks on medical grounds.

However, Shehbaz was offloaded on Saturday at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport from a Doha-bound flight by the immigration officials as his name was on the provincial identification list (PNIL).

The PML-N president was told he could not leave the country until the system was updated.

The federal government had also announced to file a petition against the permission granted to him to leave for abroad.

Chaudhry had said that Shehbaz’s guarantee could not be accepted as he had earlier given assurances about Nawaz's return but nothing became of that.