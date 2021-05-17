Armeena Khan expresses solidarity with Palestinians as she attends peaceful vigil in Manchester

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and attended peaceful vigil in Manchester.



The Bin Roye actress took to Instagram and shared photos from the vigil and wrote “Our hearts were heavy but it was a peaceful vigil. Muslims, Hindus, Christians came together and spoke for Palestine.”

“We read out the names of all the murdered children. Our message: We cannot do this alone, we need all people to come together and support. #VigilforPalestine.”

In another post, Armeena Khan thanked friends for attending the vigil.

She said “It was a cold day today, thank you to friends and others who came out to support. People from different background and religions came out in support for this peaceful gathering. This is just the beginning, we will keep the momentum going. #VigilForPalestine #Manchester.”