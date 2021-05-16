close
Sun May 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 16, 2021

Anne Hathaway joins UN Women to call for de-escalation of Palestine, Israel 'conflict'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021

Anne Hathaway on Saturday issued a statement on the situation in Palestine, calling an end to violence in the region.

She wrote, "It's breaking my heart to see the terrible, escalating violence in Palestine and Israel, the bloodshed, the deaths, and the children killed."

"I join UN Women and all those calling for an immediate de-escalation of the conflict. Everyone has the right to live in peace and dignity," she said in her latest post on Instagram.

Israeli forces have killed over 100 Palestinians in recent attacks on Gaza. Dozens of children were also killed and injured in the Israeli aggression.

Latest News

More From Entertainment