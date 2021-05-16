close
Sun May 16, 2021
Web Desk
May 16, 2021

Hira Mani gives fashion inspiration in latest snap

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021

Pakistani actress Hira Mani gave some major served style goals in her latest post on Instagram.

The stunner took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a gorgeous snap of her outfit which gave off major fashion inspiration.

The diva could be seen donning what looks like a two piece suit.

The combination of her yellow top and a printed skirt with a pair of red khussas elevated the look for Eid.

Take a look:



