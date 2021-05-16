Kevin Guthrie sentenced to three-year imprisonment for sexual assault

Kevin Guthrie's name has now been added to the list of sex offenders in Scotland, indefinitely

Famed actor Kevin Guthrie is facing a three-year sentence behind bars after being found guilty of sexual assault.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor, 33, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an apartment belonging to a fellow actor in Glasgow, Scotland.

The BBC reported that the actor denied the accusations and claimed that he had only been “helping” the woman after she became unwell.

Guthrie’s DNA, however, was discovered from the victim’s clothing and he was found guilty following a four-day trial.

The actor's name has now been added to the list of sex offenders in Scotland, indefinitely.

The sheriff of the court, Tom Hughes reportedly told the actor: "The court must show that women can be protected from domestic sexual offences. The offence you have been convicted of caused distress and consequences to the young woman involved in this case."