Mahira Khan shares a sweet birthday note for Momal Sheikh

Pakistani film and TV star Mahira Khan shared a sweet birthday note for friend and fellow showbiz star Momal Sheikh, saying ‘May your days be full of joy and laughter, peace of mind and good health’.



The Raees actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Momal with a sweet note.

Mahira wrote “Meri Momal, meri shehzaadi! Saaalgirah Mubarak.”

She further said “May your days be full of joy and laughter, peace of mind and good health. Ameen” followed by heart emoji.

Momal shared the same post and thanked Mahira for birthday wishes.

She said, “Thank you meri mahiro.”