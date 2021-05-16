Humayun Saeed showers love on wife on wedding anniversary: ‘Blessed to have you by my side’

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed showered love on wife Samina Humayun Saeed as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday, saying ‘Blessed to have you by my side’.



Taking to Instagram, the London Nahi Jaunga actor posted a loved-up photo with Samina to wish her on the wedding anniversary.

He wrote “Happy wedding anniversary my love! Blessed to have you by my side.”

He further said “May Allah continue to shower His blessings on us and may you and I continue to hold each other through moments of weakness and strength. Health, happiness and smiles forever, insha Allah.”

“Love you! @saminahumayunsaeed”, Humayun concluded.