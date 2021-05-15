Cyclone Tauktae to intensify further, cause thunderstorms in Karachi, other parts of Sindh

Cyclone Tauktae will further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next couple of days and is likely to cause thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Sindh, including Karachi.



"The depression over Southeast Arabian has intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'TAUKTAE' and lay centered at a distance of about 1,460km south-southeast of Karachi," read the Met Department's alert.

The weather department said that the maximum speed of the winds sustained around the cyclone have been recorded at 70-90km/hr, adding that they are expected to reach 100kh/hr.

"The system is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) during next 12-18 hours," read the alert, adding that it can move in the north-northwest direction and reach the Indian city of Gujarat by the morning of May 18.

According to present environmental conditions and under the influence of this system, widespread raindust/thunderstorm with few heavy to very heavy falls and gusty winds of 70-90 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Badin, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts from 17 May to 20 May 2021," read the notification.

As per the weather department, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Dadu are expected to receive raindust/thunderstorm with few heavy falls and gusty winds of 40-60 km/h from May 18-20.

"Sea conditions will be rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea during 16-20 May 2021," read the alert.

Pakistan's coastal areas 'not under any threat' from cyclone: PMD

None of Pakistan's coastal areas are under any threat from a developing tropical cyclone, the Met Department had said in a statement on Friday.

"Yesterday’s low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea has rapidly intensified into a depression (intense low-pressure area) and lay centered around latitude," the statement had said.

"PMD’s Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and will keep updating accordingly," the Met Department had said.