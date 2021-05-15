Nadeem Baig reveals how Yasir Hussain sparked a feud with Nausheen Shah

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain had wreaked havoc after he revealed that fellow actor Nausheen Shah came to his and Iqra Aziz's wedding in 2019 without getting invited.



The Jhooti actor, 37, was asked on Vasay Chaudhry’s talk show Ghabrana Mana Hai about whether any one of the attendees at his wedding had showed up without getting invited, to which he said he hadn’t invited Shah but she still came.

Almost two months after the comments landed him in hot water and sparked a heated war between him and Shah, the talk show’s director Nadeem Baig revealed what had led to that contentious question.

In an interview on a local TV channel, Baig revealed that his associate had gone up to Hussain prior to the show and asked him if there were any funny anecdotes he would like to be quizzed about.

The director said: “While he was getting his makeup done, he said, ‘Just ask me who showed up uninvited to my wedding.’”

Watch the video below:







