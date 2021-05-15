Disney to give Shang-Chi, Free Guy exclusive theatrical release

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Disney announced it would give two upcoming titles — superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ryan Reynolds’ comedy film Free Guy - to an exclusive theatrical release.
"Both films will have a 45-day exclusive run in cinemas after which they will be made available on video-on-demand and streaming," said Disney CEO Bob Chapek during an earnings call.
American actor Ryan Reynolds-starrer Free Guy, produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, will be released to the theatres in the US on August 13, while the Simu Liu-starrer Shang-Chi will have a theatrical release on September 3.
The Disney company is witnessing the “recent signs of increased confidence” among cinema-goers for the movie-going experience, Variety quoted Bob Chapek as saying.
The two films will have a big screen run for 45 days before transitioning to home viewing on VOD and streaming. Earlier in the pre-pandemic time, movies had a 90-day exclusive theatrical window.
Some hours prior to the announcement, Disney also dropped the good news that Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer adventure film Jungle Cruise will debut in theatres and on streamer Disney Plus on the same day.
Earlier, Disney announced to release upcoming Cruella to cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access service on the same day on May 28.
The long-awaited Black Widow movie from Marvel will also have a simultaneous release to cinemas and Disney+ on July 9.
The superhero movie - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - will be the first from Marvel that will have an all-Asian cast.