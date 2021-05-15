Disney to give Shang-Chi, Free Guy exclusive theatrical release

Disney announced it would give two upcoming titles — superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ryan Reynolds’ comedy film Free Guy - to an exclusive theatrical release.

"Both films will have a 45-day exclusive run in cinemas after which they will be made available on video-on-demand and streaming," said Disney CEO Bob Chapek during an earnings call.

American actor Ryan Reynolds-starrer Free Guy, produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, will be released to the theatres in the US on August 13, while the Simu Liu-starrer Shang-Chi will have a theatrical release on September 3.

The Disney company is witnessing the “recent signs of increased confidence” among cinema-goers for the movie-going experience, Variety quoted Bob Chapek as saying.

The two films will have a big screen run for 45 days before transitioning to home viewing on VOD and streaming. Earlier in the pre-pandemic time, movies had a 90-day exclusive theatrical window.



Some hours prior to the announcement, Disney also dropped the good news that Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer adventure film Jungle Cruise will debut in theatres and on streamer Disney Plus on the same day.

Earlier, Disney announced to release upcoming Cruella to cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access service on the same day on May 28.

The long-awaited Black Widow movie from Marvel will also have a simultaneous release to cinemas and Disney+ on July 9.



The superhero movie - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - will be the first from Marvel that will have an all-Asian cast.