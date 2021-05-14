Salman Khan thanks fans as Radhe creates history

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has extended gratitude to his fans for making Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the most watched Bollywood film on day one with 4.2 million views.



Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared the poster of Radhe and thanked his fans for the milestone.

He wrote “Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u.”

Khan also wished everyone a very Happy Eid. “Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid.”



The film also stars Disha Patani.

Disha took to photo-video sharing platform and shared the same poster.

She wrote “Eid Mubarak Everyone..Radhe Creates History & becomes the most watched film on Day 1.”

“Thank you for making our film a true phenomenon. Grateful for the immense love. #EidRadheKi,” she further said.

