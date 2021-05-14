Mehwish Hayat urges fans to remember people of Palestine in prayers on Eid

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has urged her millions of fans to remember people of Palestine, Kashmir and Yemen in their prayers on the occasion of Eid.



The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared her adorable photos to wish the fans Eid Mubarak.

Mehwish Hayat wrote “Eid Mubarak everyone!” followed by heart emoticons.

She further said “As we celebrate this festival with our families at home let’s also please keep those in Palestine, Kashmir and Yemen in our prayers.”



“Ps The last two photos are of me waiting for my Eidi. LOL.”

Mehwish Hayat looked gorgeous in the latest pictures.