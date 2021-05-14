Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry as 'spoiled brat' in new attack on the Sussex

Piers Morgan has once again spewed flames for Prince Harry, labeling him a 'spoiled brat' for yapping about his personal life, saying it was 'like The Truman Show'.

The former Good Morning Britain host was responding to Harry's appearance on actor Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in the States.



Piers lashed out at Harry for comparing his life to the Jim Carrey film in which the main character's every action is broadcast to the world without his knowledge.



The journalist fumed on Twitter: "For a guy who craves privacy, Prince Harry sure is yapping a lot about his private life..."

Harry said he suffered from "genetic pain" as Charles brought him up the same way he had been fathered by the Queen and Prince Philip.



The renowned TV host previously lashed out at Meghan Markle over her interview with Oprah.

Piers Morgan quit GMB in March after refusing to apologise for saying he didn't believe Meghan Markle's comments about mental health in the bombshell interview she and Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey.

