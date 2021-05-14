Ellen DeGeneres shares real reason to end her chat show with Oprah Winfrey

Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday discussed the her show ending with Oprah Winfrey, revealing the real reason to quit the famous series.

The-63-year-old comedian announced on Wednesday she was stepping down after 19 series, following allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

In 2020, she apologised to staff after an internal review by Warner Bros found 'deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management'.

As per reports, The review was launched following reports of a toxic environment on the programme, but DeGeneres has denied that is the reason she is ending the programme.

Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saw the host elaborate on her reasons, saying: "I didn’t rehearse the monologue. I knew what I was going to say but the words hadn’t come out of my mouth. So, I was okay until I started talking and it became real. Obviously, I got emotional because it’s real now, but I’m feeling good."

She added: "I feel like it’s the right thing to do but I’m charged. It’s a weird thing to announce that I’m stopping."

US another famous TV host Winfrey, who hosted 25 series of her own chat show between 1986 and 2011, sympathised with DeGeneres over decision to end her show.

She said: “I know what those feelings are. I also know the feelings leading up to it. "

"So, hearing you say and announcing to the world that it was your instinct and that you thought long and hard about it because anybody would know that for something that is as powerful as this show is in other people’s lives, that you would not take that lightly and that the coming to the realisation that now it is time is a process.”

However, DeGeneres would remain involved in the digital side of her business including her website, Ellen Tube as she hinted: "There’s just different things as a creative person that I feel like I need to do.