Sarwat Gilani remembers Palestine amid Eid celebrations

Pakistani star Sarwat Gilani made sure to remember the people of Palestine in her Eid celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a photo of her hand which had the word “Palestine” with a heart made with henna.

"This Eid is dedicated to my brothers and sisters in Palestine! We stand with you. I wish we could do more than just that!" she captioned the post.

Many celebrities of late have been voicing their support over the atrocities taking place in Palestine

They have voiced their outrage over the attacks by Israeli forces on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine.

Tensions have mounted in the city throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from Jerusalem homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

People from across the globe have condemned the attack and demanded world leaders to step up.

