Thu May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's Eid snaps set internet ablaze

Thu, May 13, 2021

Pakistani couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir melted hearts with their adorable Eid snaps.

The duo could be seen dressed to nines for the festive occasion as the actress donned a gorgeous pale yellow dress while her hubby was spotted wearing a white shalwar kameez.

The couple exuded relationship goals as they were pictured in adorable, PDA-filled poses.

Fans couldn’t help but sing praises of the adorable couple.

“Gorgeous couple!” one user commented.

“Evil eyes off,” another wrote.

Take a look:



